Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31.03.2019

Accordingly, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 we are submitting herewith, Audited Financial Results (Standalone) Quarter and Year Ended 31St March,2019 & Auditors Report thereon together with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March,2019.

Pdf Link: Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd

