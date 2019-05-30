Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. - Results - Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e., 30th May, 2019 inter-alia, considered the following matters among others:

1. Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019.

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following:



a) Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company as on that date.

b) Auditors Report on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019.

c) Declaration for Unmodified Opinion on Audit Report.



