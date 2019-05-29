Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Auditors Report, declaration under Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and copy of Press Release.

Pdf Link: Bharat Electronics Ltd. - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ended 31St March 2019.

