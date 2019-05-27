Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter & Year Ended 31St March, 2019 And Declaration Of Final Dividend For FY 2018-19


Sub: Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019 and declaration of Final Dividend for FY 2018-19

Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is informed that:

1. Audited Financial Results of BHEL for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019 have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 27th May, 2019. A copy of the said results alongwith the Audit Reports (standalone and consolidated) are enclosed herewith.

2. The Board has recommended Final Dividend @ 60% (Rs. 1.20 per share) on the paid up share capital of the Company for FY 2018-19. Final Dividend, if declared by the company in the Annual General Meeting shall be paid/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter & Year Ended 31St March, 2019 And Declaration Of Final Dividend For FY 2018-19

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.