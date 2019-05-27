

Sub: Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019 and declaration of Final Dividend for FY 2018-19



Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is informed that:



1. Audited Financial Results of BHEL for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019 have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 27th May, 2019. A copy of the said results alongwith the Audit Reports (standalone and consolidated) are enclosed herewith.



2. The Board has recommended Final Dividend @ 60% (Rs. 1.20 per share) on the paid up share capital of the Company for FY 2018-19. Final Dividend, if declared by the company in the Annual General Meeting shall be paid/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting.



Pdf Link: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter & Year Ended 31St March, 2019 And Declaration Of Final Dividend For FY 2018-19

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com