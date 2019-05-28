Bharat Road Network Ltd - Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31St March, 2019 And Audited Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Financial Year Ended On 31St March, 2019

The Board of Directors, at its Meeting held today, i.e., Tuesday, 28th May, 2019, has, inter alia, approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019 and the Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019, along with the Auditors Report thereon.

Pdf Link: Bharat Road Network Ltd - Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31St March, 2019 And Audited Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Financial Year Ended On 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.