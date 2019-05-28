The Board of Directors, at its Meeting held today, i.e., Tuesday, 28th May, 2019, has, inter alia, approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019 and the Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019, along with the Auditors Report thereon.

Pdf Link: Bharat Road Network Ltd - Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31St March, 2019 And Audited Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Financial Year Ended On 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com