Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Convening Of Board Meeting For Considering Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended The 30Th June, 2019

BHILWARA TECHNICAL TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that in pursuance to regulation 29 read with regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement), Regulation, 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 14th August, 2019 at the Corporate Office of the Company at Bhilwara Towers A-12, Sector-1, Noida- 201301 to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended the 30th June, 2019.



Further, please take note that pursuant to the Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring & Reporting Trading by Insiders, the trading window of the Company for the purpose of trading in the securities of the Company is already closed with effect from 1st July, 2019 and shall remain closed till 16th August, 2019 (Both days are inclusive).



