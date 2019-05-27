Further to our letter dated May 16, 2019 and pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have enclosed herewith the following -



1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2019, duly approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 27 May 2019.



2. Auditors Report (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Auditors on the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31 March 2019.



3. Declaration duly signed by Managing Director of the Company pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016.



Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend for the year ended 31 March 2019.



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.45 p.m.



Pdf Link: Bilcare Ltd. - Results : Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com