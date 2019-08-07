BILPOWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2019 along with the Limited Review Report therewith, in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and any other matter with the permission of chair.



Bilpower Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Approval Of Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019

