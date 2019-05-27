This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held on Monday, 27th May, 2019 at B-11, Viral Shopping Center, Mantriwadi Sainath Road, Malad (W), Mumbai-400064 at 04.00 p.m.and concluded at 4.45 p.m, and the following matters, interalia were dealt, approved and adopted by the Board of Directors at the meeting.



1. Audited financial results for the quarter/ year ended on 31st March, 2019.



2. Audited Balance Sheets of the company as at 31st March, 2019 and the Profit and Loss Account for the year ended as on that date together with Auditors Report thereon and Directors Report including its annexure.



Pdf Link: Bilpower Ltd. - Financial Result For The Quarter/Year Ended On 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com