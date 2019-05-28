pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year/ year ended 31.03.2019. Further note that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued audit report with unmodified opinion in this regards, reviewed by the Audit Committee and subsequently approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their respective meetings held on 28.05.2019.

Pdf Link: Bindal Exports Ltd - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Half Year/ Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com