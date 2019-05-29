Further to our letter dated May 20, 2019, we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today (May 29, 2019), considered and approved the following business:



1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019.

A copy of Audited financial results along with Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the Statement is enclosed.



Kindly take the above information on record



Pdf Link: BINNY LTD. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019 And Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held On 29Th May, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com