The Board of Directors has duly approved Standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 in its meeting held today i.e 30th May, 2019.

Pdf Link: Bkm Industries Ltd - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com