In connection to our letter dated 03rd May 2019, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held today approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we also enclosing herewith the following documents for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019 duly approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today.

Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019.

Unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Results (Standalone) from Statutory Auditors.

The results are also being published in newspapers in the prescribed format.



Kindly take the same on record



Pdf Link: Bkv Industries Ltd. - Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com