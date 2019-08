With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed herewith please find the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 along with the Limited Review Report

thereon.

Pdf Link: Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019 And Limited Review Report Thereon.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com