With reference to above captioned subject, we hereby submit you the Audited Financial results along with Auditors Report duly approved by the Board and reviewed by the auditors for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Blue Pearl Texspin Limited - Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019 In Pursuance Of Regulation 33 (3) Of The Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement Regulation 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com