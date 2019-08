BLUE STAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (with limited review) of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, as required under Regulation 33(3)(a) of the Listing Regulations.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com