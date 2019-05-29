Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following documents for the Half Year and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019 as reviewed by the Audit Committee, which have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 29th May, 2019:



1. Standalone Annual Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year 2018-19 along with Auditors Report thereon.



2. A Declaration on Auditors Report with unmodified opinion for Standalone Financial Results for the Financial Results for the Financial Year 2018-19.



3. Appointment of Mr. Narsimha Kavadi as an Independent Director



Pdf Link: Blueblood Ventures Ltd - Standalone Annual Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year 2018-19.

