Bluechip Stockspin Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019.

BLUECHIP STOCKSPIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Bluechip Stockspin Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Bluechip Stockspin Ltd

