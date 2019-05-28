As required in terms of the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith:

1. Standalone Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2019;

2. Board does not recommend any Dividend this year;

3. Independent Auditors Report with unmodified opinion submitted by the Statutory Auditors, M/s Dinesh Bangar & co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai;

4. Declaration by the Company as to the unmodified opinion expressed by the Statutory Auditors on Audited Financial Results.



Meeting of Board of Directors Commenced at 12.30 PM and Concluded at 01.30 PM



Please find the same in order and kindly take them on your records.





Pdf Link: Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. - Results- Financial Year & Quarter Ended On 31.03.2019

