We wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors dated 29th May, 2019 adjourned to 30th May, 2019. The adjourned meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was duly held today i.e. 30th May, 2019 at 04:00 P.M. and concluded on 8.00 P.M.at the registered office of the company. The Board of Directors of the Company has inter-alia amongst others, considered and approved the following:



1.Statement of Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2019 along with Auditors Report thereon.

2.Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) as amended by the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016.

3.Has not recommended any Dividend for the FY 2018-19.

Please take the above on your record.



Pdf Link: Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd. - Financial Result For March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com