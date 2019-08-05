Canopy Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve It may be noted that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Canopy Finance Limited shall be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 at the scheduled time at 10.30 a.m. at the corporate office of the company, wherein the Board shall consider matters as follows:



1. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.

2. To discuss any other matter with the consent of the Chairman.



Further, the closure of Trading Window for dealing in the securities for all insiders of the Company and their immediate relatives will end 48 Hours after the financial results of the company are made public on August 14th, 2019



Pdf Link: Canopy Finance Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com