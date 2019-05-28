Capital Trade Links Ltd - Results-Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31.03.2019.

Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended as on March 31, 2019 along with the declaration on Auditors Report with unmodified opinion

Pdf Link: Capital Trade Links Ltd - Results-Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31.03.2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Capital Trade Links Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.