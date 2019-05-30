Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR, 2015, the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results For quarter and year ended on 31.03.2019 are enclosed herewith

1. The above financial results have been duly approved by board of directors at its meeting held today at the corporate office of the company.

2. Further Board has also recommended Dividend @2 % per share (i.e. Rs.0.04 /- (4 Paise per share) for the financial year 2018-19.



Pdf Link: Captain Polyplast Ltd - Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended On 31.03.2019

