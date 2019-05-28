Pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements} Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors in its meeting held today has approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019. Please find enclosed the followings;



i.Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019;



ii.Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors; and



iii.Declaration regarding Audit Report on Standalone Financial Results with unmodified opinion.



Pdf Link: Catvision Limited - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com