Ccl International Ltd. - RESULTS-FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER & YEAR ENDED 31.03.2019

The board of directors of CCL lnternational Limited in their meeting held today i.e. 30th May, 2019, at Registered Office approved the following matters:

1. Approved Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 is attached herewith.

2. Auditors Report on Quarterly Financial Results and year to date Standalone & Consolidated financials of the Company.

3. Declaration with regard to Audit Report on Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31,2019 with unmodified opinion.

4. Re-appointment of Ms. Richa Gulati, Practicing Company Secretary for Secretarial Audit pursuant to Section 204 of Companies Act, 2013 for the Financial Year 2019-20.

5. Re-appointment of M/s Vidya & Co., Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditor of the Company pursuant to section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 for the Financial Year 2019-20.



This is for information and record.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com