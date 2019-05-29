This is with reference to our letter dated May 28, 2019 submitted for the outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on May 28, 2019 and the standalone and consolidated results for FY 18-19.

We had not added the specific note on recommendation of the dividend in the results sheet itself (It was however included in the outcome of the board meeting filed at the same time).



We hereby submit the modified statement of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.





The Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 28, 2019, have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.05/- (5%) per equity shares (on face value of Re. 1/ - per equity share) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



We confirm that there is no other change in any aspects of the financial results.

Pdf Link: Centrum Capital Ltd. - Additional Note In Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com