We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter-alia, has:

1.considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2019.

2.has approved an enabling resolution for raising funds by issue of Non-Convertible Debentures , up to an amount not exceeding Rs. 1000 Crores, subject to the approval of shareholders;

3.recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.05/- per equity shares of Re. 1/ - each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019;

4.the Board of Directors subject to the approval of the members in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, decided to re-appoint M/s. Haribhakti & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of two years

The Meeting of the Board of director of the Company commenced at 01:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:15 P.M.





Pdf Link: Centrum Capital Ltd. - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com