Centrum Capital Ltd. - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Year Ended March 31, 2019

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter-alia, has:
1.considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2019.
2.has approved an enabling resolution for raising funds by issue of Non-Convertible Debentures , up to an amount not exceeding Rs. 1000 Crores, subject to the approval of shareholders;
3.recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.05/- per equity shares of Re. 1/ - each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019;
4.the Board of Directors subject to the approval of the members in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, decided to re-appoint M/s. Haribhakti & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of two years
The Meeting of the Board of director of the Company commenced at 01:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:15 P.M.

Pdf Link: Centrum Capital Ltd. - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Centrum Capital Ltd

