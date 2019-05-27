Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR, 2015,we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 27.03.19, has considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.19 and Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.19.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR,2015, we are enclosing herewith the following:

1.Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.

2.Independent Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.19

3.Audited Consolidated Financial results for the year ended 31.03.19

4.Independent Auditors Report on Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.19

5.Declaration for Un-Modified Opinion in respect of Audit Report on Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.19

The meeting commenced at 12.30 PM and concluded at 3:30 PM.

Pdf Link: Century Plyboards (I) Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

