Dear Sirs,

In reference to the Captioned matter, please find attached herewith Outcomes of the Board meeting dated 30h May, 2019, which commenced at 03:30 P.M and concluded at 05:00 P.M.:

1. The Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended on 31st March, 2019 of the Financial Year 2018-2019 reviewed by the Audit committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their respective Meetings held today i.e. on 30th May, 2019 along with the Auditors Report and Statement of Assets and Liability enclosed as Annexure - I.

2. Further, in pursuant to the SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/56/20 16 dated May 27, 2016, a declaration to the effect that there is unmodified opinion with respect to the Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 is enclosed at Annexure - II.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully

For Chamak Holdings Limited



SD/-

Kapil Vig

Compliance Officer



Pdf Link: Chamak Holdings Ltd - Financial Result For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com