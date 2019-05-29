In the Board meeting of the company held on 29.05.2019 the Board of Directors have approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.

Board of Directors at their meeting held on 29.05.2019 have recommended a final dividend of Rs.0.48 (24%) per equity share of face value of Re.2/- each for the financial year ended on 31.03.2019, which shall be paid within 30 days from the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.





Pdf Link: Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. - Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter (Q4) And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com