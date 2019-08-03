Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, [SEBI (LODR)], find enclosed Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2019 and Limited Review Report thereon adopted in the Board Meeting held on Saturday, 3rd Day of August 2019 at Registered office of the Company at A-7 Shopping Centre, Kota- 324007 (Rajasthan).

Pdf Link: Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2019 And Limited Review Report Thereon

