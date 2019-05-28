Charms Industries Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 31St March, 2019

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019 and the same meeting commenced at 05.20 p.m and concluded at 06.10 p.m. In that meeting the Board has decide the following matters:

1. Considered and approved the audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019.

Pdf Link: Charms Industries Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 31St March, 2019

