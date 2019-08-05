Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

CHARTERED CAPITAL & INVESTMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the registered office of the Company, inter-alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Pdf Link: Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Published on August 05, 2019
Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd

