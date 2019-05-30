With reference to SEBI circular CIR/CFD/CMD-1/142/2018 dated 19th November, 2018 regarding disclosure of reasons for delay in Submission of financial results by the listed entity.



We wish to inform to the investors and BSE that the Company has not submitted the Financial Results for the year ended on March 31, 2019 as the meeting of Board of Directors held on 29th May, 2019 for approval of Standalone and Consolidated audited financial results/ accounts of the company stands unconcluded and adjourned due to sudden illness of Chairman of the Board.



The intimation for the next Board Meeting will be informed to the Stock Exchange as decided by the Board of Directors in due course of time.



Pdf Link: Chd Developers Ltd. - Disclosure Of Reasons For Delay In Submission Of Financial Results By The Company CHD Developers Limited

