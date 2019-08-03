Dear Sir / Madam,



This is in continuation to our letter bearing Ref. no. BSE/CS/2019-20/26 dated 22nd July, 2019, and pursuant to Regulations 33, 30 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, (the Listing Regulations), we have to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today;



a) Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2019 which are enclosed, along with the Limited Review Report.

b) Considered and approved making an application for listing of its shares in National Stock Exchange of India Limited subject to necessary approvals.



The meeting of Audit Committee / Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 4.30 p.m. and concluded at 7.00 p.m.



We request you to take the above on record.



Pdf Link: Chembond Chemicals Ltd. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com