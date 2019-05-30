Pursuant to reg 30(2), 30(6), and reg 33(3) of SEBI (LODR) reg 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30th May 2019 have considered and approved

1. the Audited results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31st, 2019.

2.Report from Statutory auditor on financial statement for the year ended March 31st, 2019.

Pdf Link: Chemiesynth (Vapi) Ltd - Audited Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31St, 2019.

