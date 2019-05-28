

We refer to our earlier letter No. CFPL/SEC/BSE/9326/2018-2019 dated 6th May, 2019 informing you that the meeting of Board of Directors is convened on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019 to consider amongst other business the consideration of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended as on 31st March, 2019.Accordingly, the meeting of Board of Directors was held today in which the Board of Directors, have considered, approved and taken on record the Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended as on 31st March,2019.

The Board of Directors have not recommended any Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company.

We are enclosing herewith the said Audited Financial Results for your information and records, along with the Report of the Auditor thereon.

Pdf Link: Chordia Food Products Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com