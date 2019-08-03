CIMMCO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we write to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 10th day of August, 2019 to consider inter alia the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

In furtherance to our intimation dated 11 July, 2019, we hereby inform that as per the Companys Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed for the "designated persons" from Monday, the 11 July 2019 and the same shall remain closed till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

Pdf Link: Cimmco Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On Saturday, The 10Th Day Of August, 2019 To Consider Inter Alia The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com