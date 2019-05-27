Cindrella Hotels Ltd. - Results For The Period Ended 31-3-2019

Dear Sir,



This is to inform you that at its meeting held on 27th May 2019, the Board of Directors of the company inter alia considered and approved the following :



1. Audited Financial Results for the period ended on March 31, 2019.

2. Re-designation of Company Secretary as Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer



We are enclosing herewith the following:



1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019

2. Auditors report on the above with unmodified opinion

3. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(D) of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015



The meeting started at 4.00 pm and ended at 4.30 pm.



Kindly take the same on record and oblige.



