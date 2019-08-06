Cineline India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 at 215, Atrium, 10th Floor, Opp. Divine High School, J.B. Nagar, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri - East, Mumbai - 400093 interalia, where along with other matters, the Board shall consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

Pdf Link: Cineline India Limited - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Financial Results For The Period Ended Jun 30, 2019 And Other Matters

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com