Citiport Financial Services Ltd. - Audited Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019

In just concluded Board meeting the Board has approved and considered the following

1.Audited Standalone & Consolidation Financial results for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019 Annexure-1

2.Audited Standalone & Consolidation Asset & Liability for the year ended 31st March, 2019 Annexure-2

3.Auditors Report for Standalone & Consolidation for the year ended 31st March, 2019 Annexure-3

4.Declaration for Unmodified Opinion for standalone & Consolidation for the financial year ended 31st March 2019 Annexure-4

Pdf Link: Citiport Financial Services Ltd. - Audited Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
CitiPort Financial Services Ltd

