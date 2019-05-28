Cityon Systems (India) Ltd - Financial Results Of The Company

Please find attached financial results along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2019, duly approved by the Board Meeting held today on May 28, 2019, intimation of which was sent on May 8, 2019, which is not showing at listing website, though, we have acknowledgement of it.



