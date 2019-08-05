Clio Infotech Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Consider The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019 - Regulation 29(1)(A) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

CLIO INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Apropos the captioned subject please be informed that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 13th day of August, 2019 for considering and approving un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



Further, we hereby inform that the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company shall be closed from Tuesday i.e. 06th August, 2019 and shall remain closed till completion of 48 hours after such information is made public for all Directors/ KMPs/ Designated Employees/ Connected Persons of the Company in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Companys Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders



