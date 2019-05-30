In terms of Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we are enclosing Audited Financial Results of Coal India Limited (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 4th Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2019 . We are also enclosing the declaration of an unmodified opinion (emphasis of matter) for the financial year ended 31st March19.



These financial results were reviewed by the Audit Committee on Thursday, the 30th May19 and approved by the Board of Directors of Coal India Limited in its meeting held on date.



Pdf Link: Coal India Ltd. - Audited Financial Results Of Coal India Limited (Standalone & Consolidated) For The 4Th Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019 And Declaration Of Unmodified Opinion

