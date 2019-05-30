Audited Financial Result for the year ended 31st March 2019 taken on record by Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th May 2019 under Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) 2015.

Pdf Link: Contil India Ltd. - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com