Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Regulations,), we enclose hereto, for your information and record, the Standalone Audited Annual Financial results along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Auditors Report thereon of Coral Laboratories Limited (the Company") for the Quarter and Financial year ended March 31st, 2019, duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on 28th May, 2019 along with Declaration regarding unmodified opinion.



Pdf Link: Coral Laboratories Ltd. - Submission Of Standalone Audited Annual Financial Results Of Coral Laboratories Limited For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31St,2019, Along With Audit Report And Declaration In Case Of Unmodified Audit Report.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com