With reference to subject cited, this is to inform the exchange that in the meeting of Board held on Thursday, the 30th day of May 2019, at UG-24, Vishwadeep Tower, District Centre, Janak Puri, New Delhi-110058, India, the following business were duly considered and approved by the board:



1. The Standalone-Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019 along with Statement of Assets And Liabilities as on that date.

2. The Consolidated-Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019 along with Statement of Assets And Liabilities as on that date .

3. To take note of Standalone and Consolidated Audit Report for the year ended 31st March 2019.



The Meeting commenced at 4.00 P.M and concluded at 7.30 P.M



Pdf Link: Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd - CMBL_Results_Financials_31.03.2019

