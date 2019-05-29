Pursuant to Regulation 30(4) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2019 at Mumbai, inter alia, has considered and approved the following:

1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 and the Auditors Report with an unmodified opinion issued by M/s Desai Associates, Statutory Auditors, as recommended by the Audit Committee.

Pdf Link: Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com