Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulation), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 has inter-alia ,considered and approved the following matters:

1.Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 and took note of the Audit Report thereon, submitted by Statutory Auditors, Vikas Jain & Associates, Chartered Accountants (enclosed);

2.Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d)of SEBI(LODR) Regulations that the Auditors have issued Audit Report for the Financial Statements (standalone) with unmodified opinion is also attached.



Pdf Link: Crown Tours Ltd - Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019.

