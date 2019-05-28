Cubical Financial Services Ltd. - Pursuant To Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 We Would Like To Inform You That The Board Of Directors Of The Company At Their Meeting Held Today I.E 28Th May,2019 Have Approved The Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31St, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Cubical Financial Services Ltd

